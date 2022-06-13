The longevity puzzle

News that the average Indian can expect to live about 69.7 years, around two years more than the 10 years ago, comes as a damper on the country’s self-image as an emerging power player on the global stage. Of course, when seen across a broader time horizon, India’s can be considered to have improved by leaps and bounds from an abysmal 32 years around the time of independence. But 70 years of for a 75-year-old nation looks modest when set against the global average of 72.6 years and when compared with neighbouring Bangladesh (which became independent 50 years ago) at 72.1 and Nepal at 70 years. The country’s life expectancy rate is also significantly behind China at 76.9 years. Although life expectancy crosses the global average in the following Indian states and Union Territories — Delhi, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra — none of them surpasses China’s record.

