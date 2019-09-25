The lure of gold

After a 20 per cent plus jump in the past year, gold is in the news again. And the noise around it is eerily similar to the ones we hear when the price of any asset class runs up, whether it is equity or real estate or bitcoins.

But as a rule of thumb, you cannot let your investments be determined by the short-term performance of a specific asset class. I have always maintained that gold should form around 5-10 per cent of the portfolio, depending on the investor's goals and risk profile. Since gold prices fluctuate quite a lot, it is always advisable to build up your investment in ...