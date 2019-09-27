The magic bonding between Ireland and India

When India was starving, hungry Ireland sent her food.

Some said the magic bonding was anti-British sentiment. “We’ve suffered the same,” a taxi-driver once told me. “The British set one religion against the other, partitioned the country, and walked away!” Did I hear that in Dublin or Belfast, Cork or Waterford? I have forgotten just as I have forgotten whether Frederick Forsyth set his short story There are no Snakes in Ireland, about a Punjabi medical student’s complex revenge on his racially abusive boss, in the North or South. But sworn enemies ...