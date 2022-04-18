The Mankell effect

Henning Mankell is not very popular in india. I discovered him recently, thanks to one of my oldest friends, Arun Kakar. He is a voracious reader and told me, when I complained that I was running out of Anglo-Saxon crime books, that I should try the Scandinavian ones. He gave me a book by Mankell and said if I liked it, he had several more.

That was five years ago and since then I have read quite a few Scandinavian crime writers. In my opinion, Mankell is the best of the lot. I am a fan. Mankell, by the way, died quite young at the age of 63 in 2015. He had visited India in ...