The mayhem that is Congress

The management principle is: lead, follow, or get out of the way. It is not clear which of these Rahul Gandhi is doing.

And his indecision is harming India’s principal opposition party irreparably. It is now more than six months since Sonia Gandhi became provisional president after the Congress’s disastrous showing in the Lok Sabha elections and Rahul’s resignation as party supremo. The organisation is yet to ratify Sonia’s appointment (which, by the way, is unconstitutional, in that there is no position of "provisional president/interim president" in ...