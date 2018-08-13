The menace of land erosion

Consider these dismal facts: About 120 million hectares, or nearly 37 per cent, of the country’s total land is degraded in varying degrees; much of it due to water erosion. On an average, about 1,535 tonnes of soil is lost from every square km land every year due to erosion.

About 5.37 to 8.4 million tonnes of plant nutrients are also lost annually along with the wasted soil. Nearly 13.4 million tonnes of potential crop output, valued at over Rs 205.32 billion at 2015-16 prices, fails to materialise due to land erosion every year. These estimates have ...