Shekhar Gupta: The missing foreign bogey

Campaigning is at its peak for five assembly elections. Are we missing something this time? In fact, it is three significant things. We give you a few moments to guess. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all key members of his cabinet, especially Amit Shah, are campaigning full-time, as if the fate of their government in Delhi depended on it.

This is one thing we know about their approach to politics: No prize is too small, not even little Puducherry. And every election must be fought as if it was the last battle. Nothing is ever left to chance. But then we started out telling ...