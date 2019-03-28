The Mission Shakti test: Why now?

How can you knockout, or disable, an object hundreds of kilometres above the Earth, moving at more than 3 kms per second? Mission Shakti involved hitting it with a missile. It could also be targeted with laser beams, or an electronic pulse weapon, to fry the object without blowing it up.

Why would you do this? Satellites and ballistic missiles are part and parcel of modern arsenals. Satellites provide observation and communication services, while ballistic missiles can carry nuclear payloads and hit targets thousands of kilometre away. The ability to interdict ballistic missiles ...