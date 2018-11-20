The Netflix, Disney, Zee effect

“My words fall on deaf ears,” says Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Zee Entertainment Enterprises. He is talking about the reaction from the market and analysts every time he points out that the Rs 66.85-billion Zee is not just a broadcaster.

It has a robust film business, a digital portfolio, a theatre and music arm, and a truly national broadcasting business with channels in every major language. It has single-handedly led a (very profitable) renaissance in Marathi cinema with films such as Sairat (2016) and Timepass (2014). Some of the ...