The new axis of infrastructure

India’s infrastructure gambit for the coming decade will see states take the centre stage of investments.

With the centre walking a fiscal tightrope, and the economic slowdown hobbling private investment, we estimate that states will need to marshal Rs 100-110 trillion, or approximately 45 per cent of the total infrastructure investment requirement of Rs 235 trillion in the next 10 years. This is imperative to sustain India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 7.5 per cent and infrastructure spend at over 6 per cent of GDP annually through the next decade. ...