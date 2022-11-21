JUST IN
Bad structure, irresponsible politics behind India's poor fiscal governance
To criticise Savarkar or not: A false dilemma
The FTX fraud and first principles
G20: Lessons from Bali summit and what it implies for India's presidency
Why active mutual funds do not beat the index
India should nudge US to appoint judges to hear appeals at WTO
Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors
Will the dream run continue for banks?
Modi's G-20(24): A year-long opportunity for India
Voting against self-interest
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Space for start-ups
Working class politics: A global puzzle
Business Standard

The next big frontier in US-China rivalry

Digital infrastructure is increasingly gaining a geopolitical component. For now, the US is way ahead of the game- and will fight hard to maintain this status quo

Topics
US China | China | BS Opinion

Anurag Viswanath 

Anurag Viswanath

US-China relations have undergone a dramatic shift. While there has been a thaw at G-20 in Bali with both committing to managing “competition responsibly”, the road ahead is still full of twists and turns. Increasingly, relations between the two hinge on who takes the lead and leap frogs in technology because technology is the next big frontier.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US China

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 22:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.