The next water decade

I would dare to say that I do not believe that there will be water wars, or that cities will run out of water, or that we will not have any water to drink. I say this, knowing fully well that we have a dire and crippling crisis of water shortage in the country and it is getting worse. I say this because water is a resource that can be replenished — it snows and rains each year. More importantly, other than in the case of agriculture, we don’t consume water.

We use and discharge. Therefore, it can be treated and then re-used and recycled. So, this is one future we can change. But ...