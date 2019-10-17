The nutrition crisis

Much concern has rightly been expressed about India’s rank on the Global Hunger Index, which was released this week as part of an annual exercise by two well-known international non-governmental organisations (NGOs). India was ranked 102 out of 117 countries, indicating that only 15 countries covered did worse than India in terms of the spread and intensity of hunger.

Broadly, it has been noted that India was ranked 95th in 2010, so it appears to have slipped down the ladder. The index is composed of several indicators, including child wasting (the proportion of children who are too ...