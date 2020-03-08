The only way forward

The Alphabet subsidiary, Waymo, completed its first external round of funding on Wednesday, March 3, raising $2.25 billion. The company will use these investments to scale up research into its systems for driverless, autonomous cars.

Waymo claims that vehicles it has integrated have done more than 32 million kilometres on public roads. It operates a robot-taxi hailing service in Mountain View, California, for its employees, as well as a fully public service in Arizona. Arizona has shut down Uber’s offering of driverless cabs following a fatal accident but Waymo continues to ...