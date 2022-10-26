JUST IN
The overvalued rupee: Managing exchange rate volatility and forex reserves
Corporate insolvency: Rethinking irregular transactions
Not a pre-election Budget, please!
Back to the 1950s: State to lead investment and higher taxes to fund it
Rajasthan's Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana
Magazines: On a comeback trail?
Bear market patterns: What investors should know about trend reversal
Sorry, Mr Guterres, no one is listening
RBI optimistic on the state of economy
UK crisis: The markets strike back
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Lift the ban on sugar exports
Business Standard

The overvalued rupee: Managing exchange rate volatility and forex reserves

Since the 1950s, a cocktail of partisan domestic interests has resulted in the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian government favouring an overvalued rupee

Topics
BS Opinion | Rupee | forex market

Jaimini Bhagwati 

Follow this columnist
Jaimini Bhagwati

The more things change, the more they remain the same for the Indian rupee’s (INR) exchange rate versus the US dollar. Except for brief intervals, the effective real exchange rate of the INR has been substantially overvalued against the dollar. The INR was devalued by 30.5, 57 and 19.5 per cent in September 1949, June 1966, and July 1991, respectively. In 1949, the INR devaluation was linked to a downward correction in the pound sterling against a strong dollar following the Second World War.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.