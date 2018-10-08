The Pakistan Army conundrum

The crash-and-burn denouement of New Delhi’s most recent attempt to resume engaging Islamabad is hardly tragic.

If anything, the swiftness of the collapse of the proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) might make Indian and Pakistani policymakers realise that fundamental contradictions in the framework of India-Pakistan engagement pre-ordain the failure of every peace initiative. On one hand, it is ludicrous for India to demand perfect conditions as a ...