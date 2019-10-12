The Pakistani laureate

When diplomats in India and Pakistan have made it their priority to shame each other on the international stage, the work of making peace is left to the people of both countries. What they seek is not a political office but an opportunity to end decades of hostility.

The proxy war might be profitable for the global military industrial complex, but it has had debilitating consequences for individuals sharing cultural affinities that borders cannot erase. As the ones holding the reins tighten their grip, others rise up to resist. Artists have always found ways to collaborate even though ...