The pandemic's other dangers

The pandemic, its economic consequences, and the nature of the response it imposes upon us will upend societies and politics across the world. That much is certain; but how they will shift are, as yet, not clear.

Or it is better to say it is uncertain: The changes, and whether they are for the better or worse, depends crucially on whether we are aware of the dangers. Crises bring change. After 9/11, much of the world shifted into an open-ended “global war on terror”; imbalances in the geo-economic system were allowed to persist because they were ignored as a result; and ...