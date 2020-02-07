The paradox AAP needs to resolve

There is hardly any doubt that come February 11, it is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is going to form the government in Delhi. Experiments in education, power and health have caught the imagination of the people of Delhi, especially the underclass. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though, may see its tally in the Assembly going up substantially this time, having managed just three in the 2015 elections.

The Congress is unlikely to be a factor in the election. But AAP is here to stay -- which is what makes it so perplexing. Kamal Mitra Chenoy, a social activist for 30 years, a member ...