The political risks of low interest rates are high in an election year

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India got it wrong last week telling the RBI not to fiddle with the repo rate, which is the rate that determines the price of money in the economy, commonly known as the interest rate. What will be the consequences for the ruling party of the decision not to raise interest rates? How many seats will this cost the BJP? The recommendation means that banks can now access money from the RBI more cheaply than otherwise--the variable reverse repo rope trick notwithstanding.

This means they can also lend more cheaply. It also means ...