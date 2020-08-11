The post-Brexit world

The deadline to extend Brexit negotiations expired in June this year, so it is now certain that the United Kingdom (UK) will leave the European Union on December 31. This is the only certainty that economic actors in this four-year drama can hope for at this time as the region struggles to come to terms with the Covid-19-induced economic slump.

Negotiations on a new trade deal appear stalled over such issues as fishing rights, workers’ rights, and checks on cargo. If no deal is reached when the deadline lapses, a basic set of rules under the World Trade Organization will come into ...