The power of black

“If we are going to get anywhere with each other, we have to be willing to say who we are. I am a former First Lady of the United States and also a descendant of slaves.

It’s important to keep that truth right there,” says Michelle Obama in a new documentary film titled Becoming, which was released on Netflix last month. Though she has studied at Princeton and Harvard, worked at a law firm called Sidley & Austin, and served in leadership roles at the University of Chicago, she is best known for being the wife of Barack Obama — the first black president in the White ...