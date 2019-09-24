The power of Indian storytelling

Have Indian stories found their place in the world? Last week, three Indian shows and one film were nominated for the International Emmy Awards. (Note, these are different from the Emmy Awards that were wrapped up earlier this week.) Sacred Games season 1 (in the category drama series), Lust Stories (TV movie/mini-series), Radhika Apte (best performance by an actress, Lust Stories) and The Remix-India (non-scripted entertainment) are the nominees from India.

The winners will be announced on November 25. Are we finally seeing Indian stories told in an Indian context finding a global ...