The power paradox

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent campaign against the freebie distribution culture in electoral politics found its strongest articulation on Saturday at the launch of the Rs 3-trillion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. Alluding to Rs 2.5 trillion worth of states’ dues to power generation (gencos) and distribution companies (discoms), Mr Modi said clearing these bills was not a case of rajniti (politics) but rashtra-niti (nation building). The PM’s statement is an unwitting acknowledgement of the fact that the power sector has remained one of India’s most distressed areas mainly on account of the states’ long-standing, unsustainable policies to distribute power either free or heavily subsidised to powerful farm lobbies or to ignore wilful theft by designated vote banks. This crisis is evident from the fact that the sector has been the recipient of five bailout schemes from the Centre in the past two decades, three by the Modi government alone, of which the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme is the latest.

