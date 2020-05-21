The price of liberty

The late management guru Peter Drucker, who presciently advocated “back room” outsourcing and corporate decentralisation at a time when these smart cost-saving techniques were anathema to produce-everything-hire-everyone mega corporations, had a few more tricks up his sleeve. One of his key mantras — price-led costing — often overlooked even today yet something profoundly relevant to all businesses, especially those connected with travel, is worth re-examining in a dysfunctional Covid world.

The central argument is simple. Most companies tend to create a ...