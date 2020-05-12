The price of the lockdown

The lockdown imposed by the Indian government is set to end May 17. At the same time, there is a chorus in several public fora on a trade-off between public health and economic health.

There are accusations that the lockdown disproportionately benefits the rich and the middle class due to the lower disease spread but condemns the poor to a Hobson’s choice of death by starvation versus death by Covid-19. Thus, the lockdown increases wealth inequality between the haves and have nots, in addition to the inherent health inequality of the rich and the poor. If so, we should have complete ...