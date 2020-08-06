The race to zero

The power demand outlook remains muted as economies are going through deep recessions caused by the pandemic. That has not, however, stopped the march of green power.

Or prevented new sustainability commitments by corporate leaders, with Reliance Industries the latest to reveal plans to go “net-zero”. A few key announcements capture the trends of the moment: Resilient clean power investments: Investment in new renewable energy capacity remained resilient in the first half of the year, according to the latest update from BloombergNEF, rising 5 per cent to $132 billion. ...