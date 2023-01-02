The real debate

The procedural debate over the government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes in November 2016 has ended. A Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising judges S Abdul Nazeer, B R Gavai, V Ramasubramanian, A S Bopanna, and B V Nagarathna in a 4:1 split verdict on Monday, upheld the process and noted that the exercise was valid and satisfied the test of proportionality. While reading the majority verdict, Justice Gavai noted there were discussions between the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for six months, and there was a reasonable nexus to implement such a measure. Notably, he further said the process of decision-making could not be faulted just because the proposal emanated from the Central government.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 22:13 IST
