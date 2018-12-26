The real meaning of Christmas holiday

It’s hard to tell if Uber, the American cab aggregator service that has changed the way people commute across the world, tests your patience more in India than abroad. It began well while on a holiday in London with cabs reaching the pick-up point exactly as the app promised.

Unlike back home, there was no need to call a cab driver to give directions because he was there in any case. Also, there was so much peace Ubering in London as no driver ever called to ask what the destination was or even where to come to pick you up. The app did its job efficiently and in silence, making you ...