The real test of Modi's leadership

In June 2018, when Narendra Modi unexpectedly announced on World Environment Day that India would adopt policies to become single-use plastic free by 2022, everyone sniggered, and with some justification. How could the Prime Minister even think he could keep his promise, given the political economy of single-use plastic? Some state governments have announced their own bans.

But for the most part, these are meaningless because they are observed more in their breach. On August 15, in his Independence Day speech, Modi repeated the pledge: To drive out single-use plastic from India. For this, he ...