Young, educated and jobless: The real unemployment challenge of India

On December 31, 2019, CMIE completed the 18th Wave of the Consumer Pyramids Household Survey. This included the 12th Wave of questions related to employment and unemployment. This survey was executed over a period of four months from September through December 2019 on a sample of 174,405 households.

In the paras below, we discuss population estimates of the unemployment rate during this period. The unemployment rate rose to 7.5 per cent during September-December 2019. This was the seventh consecutive Wave to record an increase in the unemployment rate since May-August 2017 when the ...