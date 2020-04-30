The Reliance game plan

With the crash in oil prices, its structural decline as a commodity is a given. Excess global capacity and lower demand for oil-based products imply erosion of refining margins — GRMs of $11 per barrel is now history.

It is in this context that Reliance is co­nverting its debt to equity. This is an antithesis to its DNA — it has from 1977 followed a path of growth predominantly through high debt and financial engineering. Why? Because it was confident of free cash flows for debt repayments on a sustainable basis and in the process created enormous wealth for its ...