The revenge of orthodoxy

has been hit by something of a perfect storm. It had a feckless leadership interested in populism and not policy; cranks pushing anti-Western theories had great influence in the corridors of power; the country had built up a large store of debt during its long civil war and rebuilding effort; one of its main foreign exchange earners, tourism, had collapsed thanks to the pandemic; another, tea, had suffered because those aforementioned cranks imposed a ban on fertilisers; foreign capital is flowing back into the West as their central banks raise rates; the dollar is, consequently, strengthening; and, finally, prices of imported food and fuel shot up as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine. It would be hard for any small open economy to survive this sort of combination — leave alone one run into the ground by the Rajapaksa family and their allies.

