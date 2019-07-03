The right price of water

It is just as well that water is going to be a key priority for Prime Minister Modi in his second term. The new Jal Shakti ministry, an amalgamation of the Ministry of Water Resources and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation was the first indicator of a new focus.

That Modi’s first Mann ki Baat in his second term was dominated by the theme of water conservation has only reinforced the seriousness of the issue. Of course, clean drinking water — its absence actually — has been a well identified priority for long. What is new is the prospect of a complete dwindling ...