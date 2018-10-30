The rise of a strongman

Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest democracy, has a new leader after 63-year-old Jair Bolsonaro, belonging to the Social Liberal Party, inflicted a crushing defeat on his Leftist Workers Party (PT) opponent Fernando Haddad.

Mr Bolsonaro received 55 per cent of the votes polled — an outcome that was unimaginable even a year ago — as Brazilian voters were seen to have rejected the “politics-as-usual” scenario and instead punished the PT, which had been in power since 2003, for having failed to deliver on its promises. The PT’s rule ended with two disgraced ...