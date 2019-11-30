The rise of counter-revolution

The common thread stitching together the great revolutions of the modern era, such as the English, American, French, Russian, Chinese and anti-imperial (including the Indian freedom movement) was a virtuous paradigm of basic values on which modern civilisation rests.

This paradigm comprises reason and the scientific method (which accelerated material well-being), individual freedoms (on which democracy rests), the equality of all humans irrespective of colour or creed (which spawned the rule of law and socialist experiments), fraternity (the basis of modern nation states), humanism ...