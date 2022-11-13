JUST IN
The routine air pollution crisis
Parsing recent asset price volatility
Insurer needn't pay for VAT on unsold goods
The new wave of process automation is intelligent
Game-changing rules for asset reconstruction companies
Idea of war: The battlefields are changing
Reading & in-betweens: Making sense of words
The growing malaise of juniorisation
Patidars and patronage
Beyond bloviation: What do climate conferences like COP achieve anyway?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Parsing recent asset price volatility
Business Standard

The routine air pollution crisis

The fact is Delhi is also part of the pollution problem - its sources of combustion add to the pollution of neighbouring states and theirs to Delhi

Topics
Delhi Pollution | air pollution | Delhi government

Sunita Narain 

Follow this columnist
Sunita Narain

Every year around October 20, without fail, there is shock and alarm in my city, Delhi. This is when air pollution peaks — and the pandemonium, name-calling and blame-game begin. We choke and scream, and all hell breaks loose in television studios as anchors demand answers over the noxious haze and politicians find ways to shirk responsibility.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Pollution

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 22:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.