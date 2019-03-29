The second-class citizens of cricket

Why was there a controversy over R Ashwin’s Mankading of Jos Buttler in the current edition of the Indian Premier League? Buttler was given out because he was unlawfully outside his crease. In an era when run-outs are determined by millimetres, Buttler’s action was tantamount to cheating.

Ashwin was not only within the law, he was also right in doing as he did. Indeed, the law was clarified as recently as 2017 in Ashwin’s favour. Under the previous Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rule, bowlers were permitted to attempt to run out the non-striker only before entering ...