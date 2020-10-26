The second wave

There is no question now that the European continent is in the grip of a virulent second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the novel coronavirus first emerged in China, it was when it raged through northern Italy in the late winter that the world really sat up and took note. The scenes in the northern Italian province of Lombardy, which includes the large and cosmopolitan city of Milan — Italy’s economic heartland — were sufficiently harrowing for policymakers around the world to understand the impact of the pandemic, and what it could mean for their own citizens. ...