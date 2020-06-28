The sky to get more crowded

Space-X recently became the first private operator to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The aerospace company also launches batches of multiple satellites under its Starlink programme. It launched 60 Starlink satellites in May.

This is part of a trend where satellite launches will jump in the next five years. Indian Space Research Organisation estimates that it may participate in over 15,000 launches and many private operators are also in the game along with other agencies. Satellites are backbone of communications and perform many other tasks as well. The ...