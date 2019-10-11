The soft power myth

Has “soft power” been over­rated? Traditionally, many have argued that it is a significant component of a nation-state’s international influence.

India, for example, has consistently emphasised soft power components of its international outreach — International Yoga Day being one of the most recent and high profile aspects of this strategy, but Hindi movies have perhaps been the most long-standing component. No evaluation of Sino-American tensions going forward is complete without an analysis of how American soft power is a crucial aspect of its competitive ...