The storming of West Bengal: 3 reasons why Mamata's citadel fell to BJP

As you would have already guessed it, the big story of Verdict 2019 is not the Modi Tsunami that has swept through nearly all of India, felling all Opposition and slaying political stalwarts in their bastions. The big story is the storming of West Bengal.

Although BJP president Amit Shah kept insisting that his party was poised to strike big in this state, there were few takers for this claim, primarily on account of three reasons. First, the BJP has no local organisation worth its name in the state and the leadership there is tired and jaded. Second, West Bengal had shut its doors to ...