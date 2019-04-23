The supreme test case

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s response, in seeing the sexual harassment allegation against him as an attack on the judiciary, would obviously have been coloured by the manner in which the complaint has been made and spread to the public. The process adopted by the complainant has indeed been strange.

She wrote to 26 judges and simultaneously to four news websites, as though seeking advance publicity which can only be with a view to destroying someone's reputation as an end in itself. As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a blog post on Sunday, this raises questions about motive ...