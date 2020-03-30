The telecom test

With India under lockdown, online consumption has increased exponentially, thereby increasing the load on telecom infrastructure. Although there’s no official data yet on this, estimates suggest at least a 20 per cent jump in online use since work from home became the new normal and virtual is the only meeting ground.

In that backdrop, streaming services Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video as well as social media majors such as Facebook announced that they were cutting data use to help telecom firms decongest their networks. While that’s a good move to help companies, ...