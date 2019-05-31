The things we take for granted

Some time ago, Hindustan Unilever’s #startalittlegood initiative released a short film, The Shower. A plush rain shower in a glass cubicle, the sort many of us have or aspire to have in our loos, mysteriously appears in a water-starved village. A farmer is startled when he accidentally turns it on. He drinks to his heart’s content.

A woman and a bunch of children follow. All of them drink that water. In the time it takes for an average bloke in the city to have a shower, half the village is able to slake their thirst. The yawning disparity in access to water, depicted in the ...