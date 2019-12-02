The third quarter could be worse

A large number of lead indicators tell us that the Indian economy is sinking further into mire. The fall in real GDP in the quarter ended September 2019 to 4.5 per cent, the lowest in over six years, was an official admittance of a fact well known for long. But, it seems mild compared to what we see beyond the second quarter.

Available data tell us that the economy is headed for even greater trouble in the current quarter which ends in December 2019. Conventional electricity generation in October 2019 was a whopping 13 per cent lower than it was in October 2018. Thermal power plants ...