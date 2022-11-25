JUST IN
The 'traitor' trait in the Congress
The future of Indian economy: Should it play the power game or values game?
The 'traitor' trait in the Congress

Paul Brass's research on the Congress factions in Uttar Pradesh in the 1960s and 1970s holds true even today. Factions in the party are active and alive, and not merely in UP

Aditi Phadnis 

Paul Brass, who died in May this year at 85, was a legend for scholars of Indian politics. He was best-known for his extensive work on Charan Singh. But his research of the Congress revealed how factions came to grow in the party — and how the Congress resolved the differences. He analysed not just the destructive potential of factions for the party, but also the way they helped to recruit new caste and interest groups into it. An external threat retarded the development of factions (the independence struggle, for instance, subsumed factions and rivalries); the tendency of a leader to aspire to become “the boss” led to the development of factions. He describes the attributes of a factional Congress leader: Loyalty to his followers under any and all circumstances. Brass notes that in the Congress a factional leader is not expected to be an ascetic. “The leader is expected to try and advance himself in every way possible. The only condition that his supporters will insist upon, is that when the leader advances himself, he must take his followers with him,” he says.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 22:12 IST

