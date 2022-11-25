The 'traitor' trait in the Congress

Paul Brass, who died in May this year at 85, was a legend for scholars of Indian politics. He was best-known for his extensive work on Charan Singh. But his research of the revealed how factions came to grow in the party — and how the resolved the differences. He analysed not just the destructive potential of factions for the party, but also the way they helped to recruit new caste and interest groups into it. An external threat retarded the development of factions (the independence struggle, for instance, subsumed factions and rivalries); the tendency of a leader to aspire to become “the boss” led to the development of factions. He describes the attributes of a factional leader: Loyalty to his followers under any and all circumstances. Brass notes that in the Congress a factional leader is not expected to be an ascetic. “The leader is expected to try and advance himself in every way possible. The only condition that his supporters will insist upon, is that when the leader advances himself, he must take his followers with him,” he says.