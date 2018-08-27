The truth about growth

Successful propaganda has one rule: You don’t try to muddle your narrative.

It is unwise to try and convince people that two contradictory “facts” are simultaneously true; it’s far easier to convince them of any one of those things, even if it is objectively untrue. This is worth considering at present, given the government has gone into overdrive in its effort to convince the electorate that two contradictory ideas are true about India’s economic performance: First, that the Narendra Modi-led administration has been an outstanding performer on growth in ...