The vaccine gap

The member of the government think tank NITI Aayog who is responsible for health, V K Paul, recently said that it was expected that 2.16 billion doses of various vaccines for the novel coronavirus would be manufactured in India between August and December of 2021. The hope essentially is that, by the end of this calendar year, more than enough doses would have been manufactured in India to have vaccinated the entire population.

This statement comes in the context of a stalling vaccination programme, which has not been able to keep up the original pace of around 3 million shots a day. Given ...