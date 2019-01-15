The vanishing middle manager

Business schools are in such a period of boom — with the leading ones struggling to deal with the flood of applicants and leading recruiters coming through with eye-popping sums as starting salaries for their students — that it is easy to ignore some worrying signals, which could threaten their very existence.

We also regularly see news headlines report de-layering efforts in businesses ranging from conglomerates like GE, the giant Indian IT services companies, supermarket chains, erstwhile leaders like IBM and Ford...the list is very long. What is going on? What could ...